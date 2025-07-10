Sebastian Fierro News: Signs with Mazatlan

Fierro will play for Mazatlan in a transfer from Leon ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Fierro had very limited participation with La Fiera, as he started only two games in six months. This move reunites him with manager Robert Siblodi, who trusted him at a young age in Tigres. Even so, it may be a tough challenge for him to earn significant playing time right away in a squad that is full of central midfielders such as Roberto Meraz, Jefferson Intriago and Jordan Sierra. If he's considered as part of the rotation, Fierro's value will come mainly from passes and defensive actions.