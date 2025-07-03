Sebastian Olmedo News: Let go by Puebla

Olmedo has left Puebla ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, the team announced Thursday.

Olmedo had been practically unconsidered for various months, losing the consistency he once had with the Poblanos. The defender managed to make an average of 3.2 clearances and 2.1 tackles per game in the Clausura 2024 season, but those numbers were marred by his frequent yellow cards that led to some suspensions. He'll likely return to Paraguay where he'll try to regain momentum going forward.