Sebastien Ibeagha News: Sees red Wednesday

Ibeagha received a red card in the 85th minute of Wednesday's 4-2 defeat against San Jose and will therefore be suspended for their next contest.

Ibeagha will miss Saturday's clash against San Diego due to suspension after being sent off late in Wednesday's game against San Jose. He has been an undisputed starter in central defense for Dallas, so his absence will force a change in the backline, with hope to see Osaze Urhoghide back fit for that game since they do not have many options left.