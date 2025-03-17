Sebastien Salles Lamonge News: Source of creativity

Salles Lamonge recorded two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Cruz Azul.

Salles Lamonge seemed to be one of the few San Luis players who were able to do much of anything against Cruz Azul on Saturday. In 77 minutes played, the French midfielder created two chances, put two of his three crosses on target, and made four passes into the final third. Salles Lamonge does have four goals in 11 Liga MX starts this season, but has not registered a goal contribution in San Luis' last four matches. He will look to get back on track after the international break against Santos.