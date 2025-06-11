Sekou Doucoure Injury: Brief senior exposure with Canaries

Doucoure made two Ligue 1 substitute appearances for Nantes during the 2024-25 season.

Doucoure showed positional awareness and composure by clearing three loose balls during his 11 minutes on the pitch with the senior squad this season. The young defender joined Nantes from PSG last summer and has the trust of the club since they already extended his contract until 2027. Doucoure is expected to see increased playing minutes next season once he has fully recovered from a shoulder injury.