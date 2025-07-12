Serge Ngoma Injury: Added to injury report

Ngoma is questionable for Saturday's match against Philadelphia due to a thigh injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Ngoma will likely need to pass some testing to be an option Saturday after being labeled as questionable. This is tough news for the club, as the attacker did appear in the starting XI in their past two games. Either way, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will likely see the start at striker with Ngoma struggling with his issues.