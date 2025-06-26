Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Serge Ngoma headshot

Serge Ngoma News: Features off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Ngoma (back) featured off bench for 28 minutes in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Toronto, confirming his return from injury.

Ngoma missed the last contest due to a back injury that turned out to be minor, as he was already back and featured off the bench in Wednesday's game. This is good news for the Bulls as it brings an option in the frontline, even though Ngoma is expected to remain a rotation option just like most of the campaign moving forward.

Serge Ngoma
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now