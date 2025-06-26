Serge Ngoma News: Features off bench

Ngoma (back) featured off bench for 28 minutes in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Toronto, confirming his return from injury.

Ngoma missed the last contest due to a back injury that turned out to be minor, as he was already back and featured off the bench in Wednesday's game. This is good news for the Bulls as it brings an option in the frontline, even though Ngoma is expected to remain a rotation option just like most of the campaign moving forward.