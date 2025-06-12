Sergi Gomez News: Leaves Espanyol as free agent
Gomez is departing Espanyol as a free agent after four seasons spent with the team, the club announced.
Gomez played a key role in helping Espanyol avoid relegation thanks to his leadership and professionalism during a difficult season. Gomez has been the captain of the Catalans after Sergi Darder's departure and remained a steady presence despite injuries and changing roles. After four seasons at the club, Gomez is set for free agency and can sign in the club of his choice.
Sergi Gomez
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now