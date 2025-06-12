Sergi Gomez News: Leaves Espanyol as free agent

Gomez is departing Espanyol as a free agent after four seasons spent with the team, the club announced.

Gomez played a key role in helping Espanyol avoid relegation thanks to his leadership and professionalism during a difficult season. Gomez has been the captain of the Catalans after Sergi Darder's departure and remained a steady presence despite injuries and changing roles. After four seasons at the club, Gomez is set for free agency and can sign in the club of his choice.