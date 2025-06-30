Menu
Sergi Palencia News: Defensive effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Palencia generated three clearances, two crosses (two accurate), two chances created and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps.

Palencia produced a variety of stats from his usual right-back spot, but it wasn't enough for his side to get a clean sheet in the weekend clash. He has now recorded the full 90 minutes in 10 consecutive league matches, averaging 2.6 crosses (0.7 accurate), 3.2 tackles and 2.0 clearances per game over that span. However, his contribution to the score sheet remains limited to a goal he achieved on April 12.

