Sergio Busquets News: Sets up one of two goals
Busquets had an assist while creating two chances and blocking a shot during Wednesday's 2-1 win over New England.
Busquets set up Lionel Messi in the 38th minute assisting what would end up being the game winning goal while leading Miami in chances created and blocks. The midfielder has three assists to go along with seven chances created and eight tackles in his last four appearances.
