Sergio Busquets News: Wins six duels in win

Busquets won six duels, won two tackles, and suffered two fouls in Saturday's 2-1 win over Nashville SC.

Busquets did what he does best in clogging up the middle of the park to help Inter Miami hand Nashville their first loss in 15 games. He doesn't typically get too involved on the attacking end, but his defensive presence in the midfield is a difference maker. He will need to be locked in again in Wednesday's road match against FC Cincinnati.