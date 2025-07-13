Sergio Canales Injury: Suffers muscular injury

Canales was ruled out for Sunday's match versus Tuzos after missing training sessions due to thigh discomfort, Felipe Galindo of Multimedios reported Friday.

Canales was expected to be fit for the initial Apertura game, but it apparently came too soon for him. While he may have a chance to bounce back in subsequent fixtures, his loss will impact the team's formation against Tuzos, with Jose Alvarado introduced as a second striker to help German Berterame up front. Additionally, both Tecatito Corona and Oliver Torres could benefit from set pieces with Canales out.