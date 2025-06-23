Sergio Carreira News: Renews contract

Carreira has renewed his contract with Celta Vigo until 2029.

Carreira is signing an extension this offseason to stay with Celta long term, now linked with the club until 2029. This comes after starting in 19 of his 23 appearances last season, earning a starting role on the left flank by the end of the season. That said, this role should only grow this next season, likely to be a starter throughout his extension.