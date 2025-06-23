Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Sergio Carreira headshot

Sergio Carreira News: Renews contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Carreira has renewed his contract with Celta Vigo until 2029.

Carreira is signing an extension this offseason to stay with Celta long term, now linked with the club until 2029. This comes after starting in 19 of his 23 appearances last season, earning a starting role on the left flank by the end of the season. That said, this role should only grow this next season, likely to be a starter throughout his extension.

Sergio Carreira
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now