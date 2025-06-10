Sergio Gomez News: Successful start to Sociedad career

Gomez started in 31 of his 37 appearances while recording two goals on 18 shots and five assists on 56 chances created in La Liga.

Gomez moved to Sociedad from Manchester City this campaign and was immediately placed into an elevated role, featuring 37 times, more than he ever saw in a season with City. He would see multiple roles for the club and would play as a utility player, likely leading to his numerous minutes, having played on the flanks and centrally in the midfield while still occasionally serving as a right-back. This appears to just be the start for the 24-year-old as he begins life in Spain, set to hold a regular spot and likely eyeing to top his seven goal contributions from the 2024/25 season.