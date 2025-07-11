Sergio Hernandez News: Plays 75 minutes in Liga MX debut

Hernandez was subbed off due to injury in the 75th minute of Friday's 3-2 victory against Puebla. He had one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created before exiting the match.

Hernandez constantly tried to show his dribbling skills, delivering a good overall effort during the victory. The young midfielder left the pitch apparently with cramps, so he could avoid a significant injury. While he's not guaranteed a major role, he seems to be on the right track as the Rojinegros look for someone to fill the shoes of their former star Angel Marquez, who is now with Cruz Azul.