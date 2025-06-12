Sergio Oregel News: Back in training with Chicago
Oregel (not injury related) is back in training with the Fire and should be an option to play against Nashville on Saturday, Joe Chatz of OnTapSports reports.
Oregel returned to training after his spell with the USMNT U20 squad, and he should be ready to handle his regular workload in midfield against Nashville. Oregel has made 14 starts this season already and should keep his place in the XI.
