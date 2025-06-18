Sergio Ramos News: Returns with goal

Ramos (leg) logged 90 minutes and scored a goal during Tuesday's Club World Cup draw against Inter Milan.

Ramos is fit and in good form after missing the last four games of the Clausura tournament due to injury. He featured as part of a back three alongside Stefan Medina and Victor Guzman in the first official match under new manager Domenec Torrent. The veteran defender will look to carry the momentum for the remainder of the international competition to help his team go as far as possible while preparing for the next season.