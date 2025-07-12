Menu
Sergio Santos

Sergio Santos Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 12, 2025

Santos (leg) is questionable for Saturday's match against Columbus, according to the MLS injury report.

Santos is going to be a late call for Saturday, likley needing ti pass some testing to be an option after his leg injury. This comes after he still didn't train fully this week, leaving his status up in the air. Even if he is fit, he will likley see a bench role, serving in more of a rotational role.

Sergio Santos
FC Cincinnati
