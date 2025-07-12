Sergio Santos Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Santos (leg) is questionable for Saturday's match against Columbus, according to the MLS injury report.
Santos is going to be a late call for Saturday, likley needing ti pass some testing to be an option after his leg injury. This comes after he still didn't train fully this week, leaving his status up in the air. Even if he is fit, he will likley see a bench role, serving in more of a rotational role.
