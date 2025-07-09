Sergio Santos Injury: Still not training fully

Santos (leg) was training to the side Wednesday ahead of Saturday's match against Columbus, according to Laurel Pfahler of the Queen City Press.

Santos trained with the group last week but was dropped back down to training on the side Wednesday. This will put him in a tough spot to make Saturday's match, likely needing to train with the group again to play. He is more of a rotational player, so when fit, he will likely return to a spot on the bench.