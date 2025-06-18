Sergio Santos Injury: Trains after absence

Santos trained with the group Wednesday after missing the club's 1-0 win over New England on Saturday, according to Laurel Pfahler of the Queen City Press.

Santos was not an option last match with an undisclosed injury, but appears to be on the mend after he was able to work out with the rest of the group. This is good news for the club, giving him a full week to recover before their next match. He will likely be deemed fit for their next match, although a bench spot will be expected after the injury.