Shaq Moore News: Pinpoint passing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

Moore assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 4-2 win against Sporting Kansas City.

Moore served up the assist for Dallas's first goal by providing service from the right flank as his side would go on to outlast Kansas City in a 4-2 victory. The assist was his second of the season and second over his last three appearances. In addition to his goal contribution, Moore tracked-back to contribute four tackles (three won) and five clearances to the team's defensive effort over his 90 minutes of play.

