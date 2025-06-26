Shaq Moore News: Scores on lone shot

Moore put his lone shot in the back of the net but didn't make enough of a defensive impact in FC Dallas' 4-2 loss to San Jose Earthquakes.

The defender has found his way back in the starting lineup and is consistently playing full matches, and the goal should boost his confidence. However, he'll have to do some defensive work should FC Dallas wish to take points of San Diego FC Saturday, as the side leads the Western Conference in points and has scored 38 goals so far.