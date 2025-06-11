Sheraldo Becker Injury: Serves as depth option

Becker started in 11 of his 22 appearances while recording two goals on 22 shots and one assist in eight chances created in La Liga.

Becker would see the second season of his time with Sociedad pass this campaign, shaping out a similar role to the last with his rotational spot. That said, he would start in half of his appearances, bagging a decent three-goal contribution in under 1,000 minutes of play. However, the end of his season was hindered by an injury, as he missed eight of the club's final 11 games. He doesn't look likely to see an increased role in the team heading into the final year of his contract, likely remaining behind Mikel Oyarzabal and Takefusa Kubo.