Sigurd Rosted News: First assist of season
Rosted had an assist with his lone chance created while making an interception, two tackles (winning one) and six clearances during Wednesday's 1-1 draw with New York Red Bulls.
Rosted set up Theo Corbeanu in the 51st minute assisting the game tying goal to help Toronto earn a point. The goal involvement was the first since March for Rosted who made his first start since May 24th in the match.
