Simon Adingra News: Four goal contributions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Adingra scored two goals and delivered two assists in 29 appearances (12 starts) in the Premier League.

Adingra recorded six starts in Brighton's final nine Premier League matches, though he only accounted for one assist during that span. The lack of consistency and the absence of an established role hurt his upside considerably throughout the absence, and any moves Brighton make during the transfer window could end up impacting Adingra's potential role for 2025/26.

