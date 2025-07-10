Simon Adingra News: Transfers to Sunderland

Adingra has completed a transfer to Sunderland from Brighton, according to his new club.

Adingra is seeing a move this offseason but not out of the Premier League, instead joining newly promoted Sunderland. This comes after he started in 12 of his 29 appearances last season, notching two goals and two assists in just over 1,000 minutes of Premier League play. He should see his role increase with his new club, possibly working into a starting spot at the age of 23, especially on a long-term deal lasting five years.