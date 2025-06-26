Simon Becher News: Strikes before break

Becher scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-2 defeat to Orlando City SC.

Becher scored St. Louis City's first goal in the 40th minute from close range, assisted by Tomas Totland, trying to put his team back in the game. He took two shots and made an impact in the defensive pressing with a season-high two interceptions. Becher has now started the last three games on the right wing, firing seven shots in that span.