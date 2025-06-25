Simon Ngapandouetnbu News: Returns to OM

Ngapandouetnbu is heading back to Marseille after a brillant season on loan with Nimes.

Ngapandouetnbu made 26 appearances with Nimes in Ligue 2, securing 11 clean sheets and showing great potential and promise. The young goalkeeper is going back to Marseille after the end of his loan spell and shouldn't stay there long since reports say OM doesn't count on him and he may leave the club. Two clubs have already shown interest in the keeper, namely Le Mans FC and Red Star FC, both freshly promoted to Ligue 2.