Simon Spari News: Joins St. Pauli as permanent move

Spari has signed a contract with St. Pauli, joining from Austrian side Klagenfurt, his new club announced. "We are delighted to complete our goalkeeping group with Simon. He is still relatively young, but he has already proven himself in men's professional football over the past season. Given his talent and development, we have confidence in him to take the next step with us," said Sporting Director, Andreas Bornemann.

Spari was developed at Sturm Graz's academy until 2019 before spending nearly two years with the U19 team at Karlsruher SC. He made his senior debut with Floridsdorfer AC in the 2021/22 season and went on to play 57 matches in Austria's second division and seven cup games before joining Klagenfurt. Last season he started 27 Austrian Bundesliga matches and two cup games after missing the first five rounds, and he has also earned five caps with Austria's U21 team.