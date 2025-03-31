Simone Pafundi News: Productive in cameo versus Inter

Pafundi had four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in 11 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Inter Milan.

Pafundi had his first noteworthy performance since returning from a loan as he got busy in his cameo, chiefly thanks to set pieces. He could play more than usual with Florian Thauvin (foot) and Alexis Sanchez (thigh) out of commission. He has totaled one key pass, nine crosses (one accurate), five corners and three tackles in five showings (zero starts).