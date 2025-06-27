Sofiane Diop Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Diop underwent a successful minor surgery on Thursday to treat a pubalgia, the club announced.

Diop was suffering from pubalgia and underwent minor surgery on Thursday, which was successful without any complications. The playmaker will quickly begin his recovery at Nice's training ground with the medical staff, with the clear objective of getting back fit on the pitch. This type of injury typically takes six to eight weeks to recover, so he could return in time for the start of the Ligue 1 2025/26 season but is likely to miss the preliminary rounds of the Champions League in early August.