Son Heung-Min News: Plays with national team

Son (foot) played 15 minutes off the bench in a 4-0 win over Kuwait on June 10.

Son returned to the pitch after ending the league season sidelined due to a foot injury, appearing off the bench for a solid 15 minutes with South Korea. This is a good sign for the attacker, as he appears to be on the right track heading into the new season. He did miss 13 games due to injury last campaign, so he will hope he can be fully healed and make it through next season fit after his return this offseason.