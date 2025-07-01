Sory Kaba News: Heading back to Las Palmas
Kaba is returning to his parent club Las Palmas after ending his season-long loan spell in Elche.
Kaba featured in 27 games across all competitions for Elche while on loan from Las Palmas, scoring four goals. The striker is now heading back to his parent club with two years left on his contract and will remain in the Segunda Division since Las Palmas got relegated from the Spanish top flight.
