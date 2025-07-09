Sota Kawasaki News: Joins Mainz on loan

Kawasaki has been loaned to Mainz from Kyoto Sanga for the 2024/25 season.

Kawasaki is going to spend the next season in Germany as he departs Japan on loan, joining Mainz for the next campaign. He appeared in 25 games all of last campaign in Japan, notching four goals and one assist from his defensive midfielder position. He does hold an option to buy on his loan and could see a permanent deal take place if he sees a successful spell.