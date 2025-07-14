Souleyman Doumbia Injury: Eyeing return Saturday

Doumbia (hamstring) is eyeing a return when facing Atlanta on Saturday, according to Will Palaszczuk of WFNZ.

Doumbia could be in for a return this week, as the defender is now looking to play Saturday. That said, he will likely still need to train this week and pass some testing to be an option. He started in eight of his 10 appearances before the injury and could eye a starting spot when he returns.