Souleyman Doumbia Injury: Off injured
Doumbia registered one cross (one accurate) and one interception in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Chicago Fire. He was subbed off due to injury in the 18th minute.
Doumbia was unable to continue Saturday with an injury less than 20 minutes into the game. He had recently returned from a hamstring injury, starting four of the last five MLS games played, assisting once in that span.
