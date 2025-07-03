Souleyman Doumbia Injury: Won't play vs. Orlando City

Doumbia (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Orlando City SC due to an undisclosed injury, Dean Smith told media Thursday.

Doumbia has been oft-injured throughout the season, and he's going to miss yet another match due to another physical problem. However, the one positive thing is that this new hamstring injury isn't as severe as the previous one. That said, he's likely to be sidelined for at least a couple of weeks in a best-case scenario.