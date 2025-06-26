Souleyman Doumbia News: Assists Wednesday

Doumbia assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 loss against Sporting Kansas City.

Doumbia landed on the scoresheet for the first time this season, having also started in his third MLS game in a row. On the campaign, the defender has started seven times in nine league appearances, collecting 11 crosses (two accurate), 11 tackles (nine won) and 15 clearances.