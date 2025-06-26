Souleyman Doumbia News: Assists Wednesday
Doumbia assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 loss against Sporting Kansas City.
Doumbia landed on the scoresheet for the first time this season, having also started in his third MLS game in a row. On the campaign, the defender has started seven times in nine league appearances, collecting 11 crosses (two accurate), 11 tackles (nine won) and 15 clearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now