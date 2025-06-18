Soumaila Coulibaly News: Back on bench with BVB

Coulibaly (undisclosed) was back on the bench for Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Fluminense in the first game of the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup, confirming he has recovered from his injury.

Coulibaly ended his loan spell in Brest with a season-ending injury that now seems behind him since the Frenchman was back on the bench for Tuesday's game. The defender showed good potential during his time with the Brestois but it remains unclear whether he will be loaned out again next season or if coach Niko Kovacs will want to keep him in the squad. The Club World Cup could be a good test for him if Coulibaly gets the opportunity to feature in the upcoming matches.