Stanislav Lobotka headshot

Stanislav Lobotka Injury: Forced off against Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Lobotka had one block and two clearances in Sunday's match versus Milan before exiting in the second half due to a lower leg injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Lobotka only contributed defensively in this one and couldn't continue after getting some treatment following a collision. He'll be evaluated in the coming days ahead of next Monday's clash with Milan. Napoli could have Scott McTominay (illness) for the next round. Philip Billing is also an option at the position.

Stanislav Lobotka
Napoli
