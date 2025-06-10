Stefan Bajcetic Injury: Underwent hamstring surgery

Bajcetic underwent hamstring surgery in late May and has since started his recovery with the aim to be ready for the 2025-26 pre-season with Liverpool, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Bajcetic missed the last two games of the season while on loan with Las Palmas due to a hamstring injury that required surgery, which he underwent in late May. He has since been recovering from the operation and working toward regaining full fitness. The midfielder hopes to be ready for preseason with the Reds, as coach Arne Slot could count on him next season.