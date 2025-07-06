Stefan Frei Injury: Suffers serious head injury

Frei was taken to the hospital by ambulance after suffering a head injury during Sunday's match against Columbus. "Stefan is being evaluated for a head and neck injury," head coach Brian Scmetzer said. "He got hit pretty hard. We're in the early stages of that evaluation. As soon as we get a definitive, a real, good clarity on the extent of the injury, we'll give you more. I don't want to speculate. He is going to the hospital, but he is fine. He was alert when he was loaded onto the ambulance ... I'm very happy for our medical staff because they did a good job to be careful. We can't underestimate that type of stuff."

The two teams agreed to end the match after the incident, which was a result of Frei taking an accidental knee to the head as he came out to claim a free kick. Andrew Thomas has been the backup for Frei this season and figures to move into the starting XI during the latter's absence.