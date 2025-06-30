Stefan Frei News: Records clean sheet in win

Frei made one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 win over Austin FC.

Frei was forced into just one save Saturday as he recorded his sixth clean sheet of the season in a 2-0 victory over Austin. Over his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has managed three clean sheets and, additionally, allowed three goals in two separate appearances. Frei will hope to keep the momentum rolling Sunday when Seattle plays host to Columbus.