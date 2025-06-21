Stefan Schwab News: Transfers to Kiel
Schwab has completed a transfer to Kiel from PAOK, according to his new club.
Schwab is heading to Kiel for the next stage of his career, exiting Greece to make the move to Germany. This is a solid pickup for the club, as he has played numerous matches over his career and has experience in Europa and Conference League action. He will remain on contract for one year, with a further option to extend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now