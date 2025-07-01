Steven Moreira News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Moreira registered two tackles (two won), four clearances and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 win against Philadelphia Union.

Moreira kept his second clean sheet of the season Sunday, his first since March 2. He and his teammates held Philadelphia without even a shot on target, easily the squad's best defensive performance of the season. Individually Moreira won four duels, made four clearances, intercepted one pass and won two tackles through his full 90 minutes of action.