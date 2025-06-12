Stian Rode Gregersen Injury: Remains out to face NYCFC
Gregersen (quadriceps) is out for Thursday's game against New York City FC.
Gregersen has yet to return to action and will miss a ninth straight game due to what has been described as a quadriceps injury. The lack of information on his potential return suggests he's nowhere near being close to returning to the side. His next chance to play will come against Columbus on Wednesday, June 25.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now