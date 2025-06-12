Stuart Hawkins Injury: Suffers quad injury

Hawkins suffered a quadriceps injury and could be out for six to eight weeks, coach Brian Schmetzer said in a press conference, according to Niko Moreno from Pulso Sports.

Hawkins has suffered a quadriceps injury that turned out to be more serious than expected, as he could miss up to two months of competition. This is a big blow for the Sounders since the young defender has recently been getting playing time off the bench. He was gaining valuable experience with both the club and the USMNT U19.