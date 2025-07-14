Taha Habroune News: Nets first of season

Habroune scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 win over FC Cincinnati. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Habroune made a quick impact off the bench, as he entered the match in the 78th minute of play and buried his squad's fourth goal with shot from the center of the box in second half extra time. It marked his first goal contribution of the season, and he picked up his second shot on target in three appearances. Habroune has a total of eight appearances on the campaign, while his 12 minutes played in the win are his second most in a match over that span.