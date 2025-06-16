Tai Baribo Injury: Dealing with injury and green card

Baribo (calf) is sidelined for one month due to injury and is also in Israel to attend a green card appointment in the coming days, according to Joe Tansey from the Union Soccer Blog.

Baribo will remain in Israel longer as he needs to attend a green card appointment and is also recovering from a calf injury expected to sideline him for about one month. That said, his timeline for returning to Philly remains uncertain considering the current political situation in Israel. Until then, Indiana Vassilev and Chris Donovan are expected to see increased roles in the frontline.