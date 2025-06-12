Tai Baribo Injury: Getting treatment in Israel

Baribo is "getting treatment and Israel and progressing in a good way" after suffering an injury while on international duty, Bradley Carnell told media Thursday. He won't be available to face Charlotte on Saturday.

While Carnell's words left the door open for Baribo to return to the side soon, he also stated that he's not counting on having the striker back "for the next two weeks at the earliest," Tansey reports. His absence is a huge blow for the Union, as he's notched 13 goals across 16 appearances this season, but the problem is even bigger considering that Mikael Uhre (undisclosed) is also sidelined. That would leave Bruno Damiani and Chris Donovan as the most reliable options upfront for Saturday's contest.